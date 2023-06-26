Teleflex Recalls Certain Arrow Peripheral Catheter System Citing Risk Of Separation, Leakage

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) and its subsidiary Arrow International are recalling the ARROW Endurance Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System after reports of catheter separation or leakage.

The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall.

The ARROW Endurance Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System allows healthcare providers access to a patient’s peripheral vascular system for short-term use to sample blood, monitor blood pressure, or administer fluids, blood, and blood products.

The FDA writes that if the catheter separates while in a blood vessel, the catheter fragments could be left in the bloodstream and may migrate to other places in the body.

The issue may cause serious injury, including blockage of blood vessels, inadequate blood flow, injury to blood vessel walls, blood clots, blockage of the lung arteries (pulmonary embolism), heart attack, or death.

Teleflex/Arrow International reports 83 complaints related to this issue. There have been 18 reported injuries and no deaths.

Price Action: TFX shares are up 0.29% at $237.98 on the last check Monday.

