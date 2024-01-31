Telekom Deutsche Sells 584,730 Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a director and 10% owner of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), has sold 584,730 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 3,898,200 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States, providing wireless voice, messaging, and data services to millions of customers across the country. The company is known for its strong brand presence and competitive position within the telecommunications industry.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $162.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $193.362 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.33, which is above the industry median of 16.57 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $143.98, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The consistent selling by Telekom Deutsche could be interpreted in various ways, but without additional context, it remains a data point for stakeholders to consider alongside other financial and strategic analyses of T-Mobile US Inc's stock performance and valuation.

