Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), has executed a significant stock sale according to a recent SEC filing. On March 26, 2024, the insider sold 566,044 shares of the company.T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless voice and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is known for its nationwide network and a variety of services that include postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging, and data services.According to the data provided, over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 10,669,335 shares and has not made any purchases of T-Mobile US Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 49 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc shares were trading at $160.88 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $191.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.25, which is above the industry median of 16.85 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $144.34, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by Telekom Deutsche adds to the existing trend of insider sales at T-Mobile US Inc, providing investors with data to consider as they assess the company's stock performance and valuation.

