Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), has sold 389,820 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States, providing wireless voice and data services in the US, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,626,940 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $163.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $195.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.71, above the industry median of 15.94 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.14, with a trading price of $163.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $144.01, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

