Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.185

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will pay a dividend of $0.185 on the 30th of June. This means the annual payment is 9.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Telephone and Data Systems' stock price has reduced by 43% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Telephone and Data Systems Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Telephone and Data Systems is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to expand by 45.2% over the next year. It's encouraging to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The healthy cash flows are definitely a good sign though, so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Telephone and Data Systems Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.49 total annually to $0.74. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.2% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Telephone and Data Systems' EPS has declined at around 25% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Telephone and Data Systems has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Telephone and Data Systems not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

