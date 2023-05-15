Telos Chairman Acquires 8.3% More Stock \

Those following along with Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by John Wood, Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$906k on stock at an average price of US$2.27. While that only increased their holding size by 8.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Telos

Notably, that recent purchase by John Wood is the biggest insider purchase of Telos shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.23). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Telos insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$2.73. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Telos

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Telos insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 13% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Telos Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Telos shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Telos has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

