Telos Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Telos Corporation
  • TLS
Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation

ASHBURN, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report first quarter financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What:

Telos Corporation First Quarter Financial Results Webcast

When:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Webcast:

https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Media:
media@telos.com

Investors:
InvestorRelations@telos.com


