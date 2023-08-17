Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Increased After Q1 Results Beat Expectations

Greenlight Capital, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 14.5% net of fees and expenses, in the second quarter compared to an 8.7% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Greenlight Capital highlighted stocks like Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is a diversified healthcare service company. On August 16, 2023, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) stock closed at $71.91 per share. One-month return of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) was -8.88%, and its shares gained 12.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion.

Greenlight Capital made the following comment about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), which returned 37% on the back of first quarter results that exceeded expectations and the company upgraded its annual outlook. After a rough patch last year due to COVID-related volume disruptions and elevated labor. costs, THC now appears back on track and executing well on its ambulatory surgery center growth strategy."

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 74 hedge fund portfolios held Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) at the end of second quarter which was 66 in the previous quarter.

