On January 25, 2024, Sanjay Mehta, the VP and CFO of Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER), sold 1,083 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Teradyne Inc is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures automatic test equipment for semiconductors and other electronic systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,646 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Teradyne Inc shows a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teradyne Inc were trading at $110.95, giving the company a market cap of $16.124 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.58, which is above both the industry median of 28.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.27, with a GF Value of $87.40, indicating that Teradyne Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Teradyne Inc CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells Company Shares

