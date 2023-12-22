John L. Garrison Jr., Chairman and CEO of Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), executed a sale of 45,000 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. Terex Corp is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 354,780 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Terex Corp indicates a trend with 4 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

Terex Corp Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison Jr. Sells 45,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Terex Corp were trading at $59, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.895 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.19, which is below both the industry median of 13.575 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $59 and a GuruFocus Value of $59.74, Terex Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

