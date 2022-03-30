U.S. markets closed

Ternium Files 2021 Form 20-F

·1 min read

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022/ Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and from Ternium's website at www.ternium.com, on the Investors section. Holders of Ternium's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at www.ternium.com on the Contact section.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Contact:

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695311/Ternium-Files-2021-Form-20-F

