Ternium (NYSE:TX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Ternium investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.80 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.70 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ternium has a trailing yield of approximately 6.2% on its current stock price of $43.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ternium's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ternium has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Ternium paying out a modest 39% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 26% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Ternium, with earnings per share up 9.0% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Ternium has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ternium? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Ternium is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Ternium is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Ternium for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ternium that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

