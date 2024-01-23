Texas Instruments Gives Weak Forecast as Chip Slump Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. shares slid after the chipmaker delivered a disappointing quarterly forecast, indicating that a slump in demand for industrial and automotive electronic components is dragging on.

Sales in the first quarter will be $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.09 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit will be 96 cents to $1.16 a share, versus a prediction of $1.42.

The outlook signals that a rebound in orders from key sectors is taking longer than expected. That may not bode well for the broader market. Texas Instruments has the chip industry’s biggest customer list and the most varied product range, making its forecasts an indicator of demand across the economy.

“During the quarter we experienced increasing weakness across industrial and a sequential decline in automotive,” Chief Executive Officer Haviv Ilan said in the statement.

Texas Instruments shares fell more than 4% in extended trading following the announcement. They were up just 2.3% this year through the close, lagging a rally by the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp. and other chipmakers also slipped in late trading.

Texas Instruments’ revenue in the fourth quarter declined 13% to $4.08 billion, compared with an average estimate of $4.13 billion. Profit was $1.49 a share, down from $2.13 a year earlier. For the year, sales also fell 13% — the company’s biggest contraction in more than a decade.

Texas Instruments is the biggest maker of analog semiconductors — chips that perform simple but vital functions, such as converting button pushes into electronic signals. The components generally require less advanced production techniques than digital products, but the company has embarked on an ambitious plan to upgrade its factories.

That push, which the company says will give it an advantage over competitors that rely on outsourced manufacturing, is weighing on profitability in the immediate term. But fluctuations in demand won’t cause Texas Instruments to waver from the initiative, executives have said.

