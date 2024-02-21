Net Income : Q4 net income reached $113.1 million, with full-year net income totaling $405.6 million.

Revenue : Q4 revenues increased to $166.7 million, contributing to a full-year revenue of $631.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA : Q4 Adjusted EBITDA stood at $150.9 million, with a full-year figure of $541.4 million.

Free Cash Flow : Free cash flow for Q4 was reported at $116.3 million, and $415.5 million for the full year.

Royalty Production : Achieved the highest quarterly royalty production in TPL's history at 26.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q4.

Stock Repurchases : TPL repurchased $10.2 million of common stock in Q4 and $42.4 million throughout the full year.

Dividends: Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $3.25 per share in December 2023, with a total of $100.0 million paid in dividends during the year.

On February 21, 2024, Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE:TPL) announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, which is one of the largest landowners in Texas and operates primarily in the Permian Basin, released its earnings details in an 8-K filing. TPL's business model capitalizes on its extensive land holdings through oil and gas royalties, land sales and leases, and water service operations.

Texas Pacific Land Corp Reports Record Quarterly Royalty Production and Robust Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Financial Performance Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2023, TPL reported a net income of $113.1 million, or $14.73 per diluted share, marking a significant increase from the $99.7 million net income of the same quarter in the previous year. The company's revenues for the quarter rose to $166.7 million, up from $152.7 million in Q4 2022. This increase was largely attributed to a $10.1 million boost in water sales and produced water royalties, as well as an $8.3 million rise in easements and other surface-related income.

Throughout 2023, TPL's net income totaled $405.6 million, or $52.77 per diluted share, despite a slight decrease from the $446.4 million net income in 2022. The company's full-year revenues reached $631.6 million, with a notable record revenue from the Water segment and nearly a 50% year-over-year growth in revenues from easements and other surface-related income.

Operational Achievements and Challenges

The company's royalty production for Q4 2023 was the highest quarterly level in TPL's history, averaging 26.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. This achievement underscores TPL's operational efficiency and the strategic value of its asset footprint in the Permian Basin. However, the company's financial results are directly impacted by commodity prices and the development and operating decisions of its customers, which can pose challenges in the volatile oil and gas market.

Despite lower average commodity prices over the period, oil and gas royalty revenue increased by $2.1 million in Q4 2023 due to higher production volumes. The company's average realized price for the quarter was $42.81 per Boe, compared to $51.57 per Boe in Q4 2022. TPL's strategic focus on diversifying its revenue streams, particularly through its water and surface businesses, has helped to mitigate the impact of fluctuating commodity prices.

Financial Metrics and Importance

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 stood at $150.9 million, and the full-year figure was $541.4 million. Free cash flow for the quarter was reported at $116.3 million, contributing to a full-year free cash flow of $415.5 million. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's operational efficiency and its ability to generate cash that can be used for reinvestment, debt reduction, or shareholder returns.

During the fourth quarter, TPL repurchased $10.2 million of its common stock, demonstrating confidence in the company's value and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Throughout 2023, TPL repurchased a total of $42.4 million in common stock and paid $100.0 million in total cash dividends, signifying a strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly policies.

"Fourth quarter 2023 capped off a strong year for TPL," said Tyler Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Driven by robust oil and gas royalty production and continued growth of our water and surface businesses, total consolidated revenues and free cash flow for this most recent quarter were the highest of any quarter in 2023."

As TPL continues to navigate the dynamic energy landscape, its diversified revenue streams and strategic management of its land and resources position the company for sustained growth and resilience in the face of industry challenges.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward to 2024, TPL remains well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities for value-added growth and shareholder return of capital. The company's unmatched Permian asset footprint, high free cash flow margins, and resilient business mix, combined with a large net cash balance, provide a solid foundation for future success.

For detailed financial tables and further information on TPL's performance, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing. Additionally, TPL will hold a conference call on February 22, 2024, to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results, offering investors an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the company's operations and outlook.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the oil and gas sector and companies with strong cash flow generation and shareholder return policies may find Texas Pacific Land Corp's latest earnings report particularly compelling.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Texas Pacific Land Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

