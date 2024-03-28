Thames Water scrambles to avoid nationalisation as investors cut off lifeline

thames water

Thames Water is scrambling to avoid nationalisation after being cut off by its investors. Following frantic overnight talks, Britain’s biggest water supplier on Thursday said it would not be receiving a £500m lifeline that was expected this month.

Shareholders are locked in a standoff with Ofwat, the regulator, over proposals that include hiking customer bills by 40pc, and have described the business as “uninvestable” unless the watchdog gives in.

The showdown raises the prospect of Thames defaulting on its debts and requiring a taxpayer bailout, although bosses have insisted it has enough cash to limp on until May next year.

The Telegraph revealed last month that a taxpayer rescue would cost as much as £5bn.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, told broadcasters the Treasury is monitoring the situation “very carefully” but the company was “still solvent”.

However, the value of the company’s bonds plunged by half to just 16p in the pound on Thursday in a sign that markets fear a collapse is increasingly likely.

Under the supplier’s plan for 2025 to 2030, Thames wants to increase household bills by more than £300 per year, receive more leniency on how much it is fined for sewage spills and carry on paying out dividends to shareholders.

But the company on Thursday said it was at loggerheads with Ofwat over some or all of these proposals.

That has derailed a £500m payment Thames was expecting to receive from investors by March 31, part of a £3.75bn funding package investors had promised which was contingent on agreement from Ofwat.

It means that Thames is facing a fresh funding crisis, although bosses insisted that its £2.4bn of current cash and borrowing facilities were enough to last about 15 months.

Chris Weston, Thames Water’s chief executive, claimed it remained “business as usual” and stressed that there was no threat to water supplies.

He would not reveal what the specific disagreements were with Ofwat.

But the regulator has reportedly baulked at plans to increase bills by 40pc and Mr Weston said that changes suggested by officials would result in “considerably lower” returns than investors had hoped for.

If the company fails, the Government has said it would be placed into “special administration”, a process that was used when the energy supplier Bulb collapsed in 2021.

Thames Water’s nine investors include the Universities Superannuation Scheme, the Canadian teachers’ pension fund Omers, infrastructure investor Hermes and sovereign wealth funds linked to China and Abu Dhabi, among others.

On Thursday, in a joint statement, they said: “After more than a year of negotiations with the regulator, Ofwat has not been prepared to provide the necessary regulatory support for a business plan which ultimately addresses the issues that Thames Water faces.

“As a result, shareholders are not in a position to provide further funding to Thames Water.

“Shareholders will work constructively with Thames Water, Ofwat and Government on how to address the consequences of Ofwat’s decision.”

Thames Water uses a complex financial structure that includes debt obligations to Kemble Water, its parent company.

However, in a call with journalists, Mr Weston insisted that if Kemble Water collapsed it would have no financial impact on the Thames Water operating company because the latter is “ring fenced” by regulation.

