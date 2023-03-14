U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.29
    +63.53 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,155.40
    +336.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,428.15
    +239.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.89
    +32.59 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.71
    +0.38 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.25 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3630
    +1.1650 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,788.12
    +565.47 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.75
    +2.73 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Theratechnologies to Present Preclinical Data at AACR Demonstrating Synergy Between TH1902 and Anti-PD-L1 Immunotherapy in Cold Tumor Model

Theratechnologies
·6 min read
Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies

  • Data show that sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902) can induce tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and potentiate anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy in a melanoma mouse model

  • Two other studies highlight activity of TH1902 in SORT1+ triple-negative and HER2+ breast cancers, as well as high expression of SORT1 in various tumor types, compared with healthy tissues

MONTREAL, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that new data will be presented demonstrating the promise of its SORT1+ Technology™ platform of proprietary peptides, and of its lead investigational peptide drug conjugate (PDC) candidate, sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902), in enabling targeted delivery of anticancer therapy.

The new data, to be presented in three poster sessions at the 2023 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) being held April 14-19 in Orlando, Fla., highlight a synergistic effect of sudocetaxel zendusortide in combination with programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), checkpoint inhibitor therapy in a melanoma mouse model; high expression of the sortilin (SORT1) receptor in multiple tumor types compared to healthy tissues; and the rationale for using sudocetaxel zendusortide as a potential therapeutic approach in SORT1-positive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and HER2-positive breast cancers.

“We are particularly encouraged by the potential synergistic activity of sudocetaxel zendusortide when combined with an anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in a melanoma model,” said Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Theratechnologies. “Our new data continue to support the clinical development of sudocetaxel zendusortide as a single agent and in combination with other anticancer therapies. Together, the AACR poster presentations provide fresh insights to guide our oncology program, and our efforts to bring advanced personalized therapies to patients with cancer.”

Theratechnologies will present the following data on Tuesday April 18, 2023, from 9:00am-12:30pm Eastern Time (ET) at AACR 2023:

Title: The peptide-drug conjugate sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902) potentiates anti-tumoral activity of the anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor and induces immune cell infiltration in a B16-F10 syngeneic melanoma model

  • Presenting Author: Michel Demeule, Ph.D., Theratechnologies

  • Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

  • Session Title: Molecular Targeted Therapies 2

  • Location: Poster Section 42

  • Poster Board Number: 24

  • Abstract Presentation Number: 4499

Title: Sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902), a peptide-drug conjugate for the treatment of sortilin-positive (SORT1+) TNBC and Her2-positive breast cancers

  • Presenting Author: Cyndia Charfi, Ph.D., Theratechnologies

  • Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

  • Session Title: Molecular Targeted Therapies 2

  • Location: Poster Section 42

  • Poster Board Number: 18

  • Abstract Presentation Number: 4493

Title: Differential expression of a novel transport receptor, SORT1 (sortilin), in cancer versus healthy tissues that can be utilized for targeted delivery of anti-cancer drugs

  • Presenting Author: Guylaine Roy, Ph.D., Theratechnologies

  • Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

  • Session Title: Identification of Molecular Targets 1

  • Location: Poster Section 17

  • Poster Board Number: 30

  • Abstract Presentation Number: 3942

About SORT1+ Technology™ and Sudocetaxel Zendusortide (TH1902)

Theratechnologies is currently developing a platform of proprietary peptides called SORT1+ TechnologyTM for cancer drug development targeting SORT1 receptors. The SORT1 receptor plays a significant role in protein internalization, sorting and trafficking. It is highly expressed in cancer cells compared to healthy tissue, which makes SORT1 an attractive target for cancer drug development. Expression of SORT1 is associated with aggressive disease, poor prognosis and decreased survival. It is estimated that the SORT1 receptor is expressed in 40% to 90% of cases of endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers.

Sudocetaxel zendusortide (TH1902) is currently Theratechnologies’ lead investigational peptide drug conjugate candidate for the treatment of cancer derived from its SORT1+ Technology™. It is the Company’s proprietary peptide linked to docetaxel – a commonly used cytotoxic agent used to treat many cancers. The FDA granted fast track designation to TH1902 as a single agent for the treatment of all sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy. TH1902 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, although patient recruitment was voluntarily paused on December 1, 2022. In alignment with this decision, the FDA placed the trial on partial clinical hold and the Company is currently preparing responses to their questions and planning a protocol amendment.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the SORT1+ Technology™ platform of proprietary peptides, and of its lead investigational TH1902 in enabling targeted delivery of anticancer therapy, the potential treatment of cancer, including potentially in combination with other anticancer therapies, using TH1902, and the resumption of the Phase 1 clinical trial using TH1902. Although the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Company believes are reasonable assumptions in light of the information currently available, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the Forward-Looking Statements. Certain assumptions made in preparing the Forward-Looking Statements include that results from our pre-clinical trial will be replicated into humans during our Phase 1 clinical trial and subsequent ones, if any, TH1902 will prove safe and effective and will be approved by regulatory authorities for the treatment of cancer, and we will resume our Phase 1 clinical trial using TH1902. Forward-Looking Statements assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Theratechnologies’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impossibility to demonstrate the safe and effective use of TH1902 in our clinical trials, the impossibility to resume the Phase 1 clinical trial using TH1902 if the FDA does not approve any amendment to our Phase 1 clinical trial protocol studying TH1902, the incapacity of the Company to obtain positive results from the continuous development of its SORT1+ TechnologyTM platform, and the incapacity to find a partner for the development of our SORT1+ TechnologyTM platform. We refer current and potential investors to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Information Form dated February 27, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 28, 2023 under Theratechnologies’ public filings for additional risks related to the Company. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800

Investor inquiries:
Elif McDonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations
ir@theratech.com
1-438-315-8563


Recommended Stories

  • Department of Justice Accuses Rite Aid For Ignoring Obvious Signs Of Opioid Misuse

    The U.S. government reportedly sued Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD), saying the company missed "red flags" as it illegally filled prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids. The Justice Department joined a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2019 by two pharmacists and a pharmacy technician from Rite Aid stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and West Virginia. The Justice Department accused Rite Aid of violating the federal False Claims Act by submitting false prescription claims to gover

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

    The drugmaker would pay $229 a share in cash for the biotech company and its pioneering cancer treatments.

  • OPKO Health (OPK) to Develop EBV Vaccine With Latest Tie-Up

    OPKO Health's (OPK) entry into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck is expected to aid in developing a vaccine against EBV.

  • Acadia (ACAD) Gets FDA Approval for Daybue for Rett Syndrome

    Acadia Therapeutics (ACAD) announces the FDA approval of its Rett Syndrome drug, trofinetide, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. Going to be marketed as Daybue in the United States.

  • The VA Will Pay for Leqembi. It’s a Step in Right Direction for Biogen.

    The biotech and its partner Eisai are seeking to get Medicare to pay for the new Alzheimer's disease therapy.

  • Acadia’s rare-disease drug to cost $575,000 to $595,000

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) said its newly approved treatment for Rett syndrome has an annual list price ranging from $575,000 to $595,000, according to a company spokesperson. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Daybue, the first therapy to treat Rett syndrome, a rare disease that has been diagnosed in 4,500 adults and children in the U.S. The company said it expects to have the drug available in the U.S. by the end of April.

  • Pfizer (PFE) to Buy Seagen for $43B, Boost Cancer Portfolio

    Pfizer (PFE) is set to buy Seagen (SGEN) in a $43 billion deal. Seagen's key products focus on cancer treatment.

  • Sanofi Agrees to Pay $2.9 Billion For Provention Bio

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi agreed to buy Provention Bio Inc. in a $2.9 billion deal intended to bolster the French drugmaker’s portfolio of diabetes medicines with a new therapy recently approved in the US.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop

  • Purina Expands Recall of Prescription Dog Food Over Vitamin D Levels

    The FDA warns that elevated levels on Vitamin D can result in loss of appetite, increased thirst, and other health problems for dogs.

  • Fitbit won't make you pay for your own weekly health data anymore

    You no longer have to pay for Fitbit Premium to see your own data beyond a week.

  • Bristol Myers, Pfizer, AbbVie drugs likely to face U.S. price negotiation

    The blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance and AbbVie's leukemia treatment Imbruvica are likely to be among 10 big-selling medicines subject to U.S. price negotiations for 2026, according to five Wall Street and academic analyses shared with Reuters. Last year Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), giving the U.S. government power to start the first price negotiations over prescription drugs for its Medicare health program covering more than 60 million Americans, most over age 65. The government will launch the negotiation process in September by naming the first drugs it plans to target.

  • Pfizer Agrees to Buy Cancer Drug Maker Seagen for $43 Billion

    Pfizer Inc.  agreed to acquire cancer treatment company Seagen Inc. for $43 billion as it looks to incorporate cancer treatments into its products, creating a company with a combined market value of more than $260 billion. The biggest obstacle to completing the deal may be winning approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, according to the Wall Street Journal. If allowed to proceed, the deal would be among the largest in months, combining Seagen, with a market value of more than $30 billion, with Pfizer, worth $229 billion.

  • Pfizer looks past COVID with $43 billion deal for cancer drug maker Seagen

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Monday struck a $43 billion deal to acquire Seagen Inc and its targeted cancer therapies as it braces for a steep fall in COVID-19 sales and generic competition for some top-selling drugs. It will add four approved cancer therapies with combined sales of nearly $2 billion in 2022. Washington-based Seagen is a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) 155th Hospital Opens in Wisconsin

    The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin is Encompass Health's (EHC) first location in the state.

  • Google is working on AI for ultrasound diagnosis and cancer therapy

    AI isn’t just good for writing term papers or clickbait financial explainers; it could help save lives in the medical field. At Google’s annual The Check Up healthcare event, it announced AI-related partnerships for ultrasound readings, medical language models and cancer treatments — areas where the technology could someday serve as a force for good.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.99, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • ‘Very important for your cash.’ Here’s what accounts are, and are not, insured by the FDIC

    Depositors at Silicon Valley Bank watched this week as their bank’s market value plummeted more than 60%, and it was later shuttered by regulators. Meanwhile, regional bank stocks from the likes of KeyCorp, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial Group also tumbled. “All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured … they’ll be protected and they’ll have access to their money as of today.”

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.