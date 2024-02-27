There's A Lot To Like About Enerplus' (TSE:ERF) Upcoming US$0.065 Dividend

It looks like Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Enerplus investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.065 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.26 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Enerplus has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of CA$23.60. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Enerplus's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Enerplus can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Enerplus has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Enerplus's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Enerplus has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Enerplus is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Enerplus worth buying for its dividend? Enerplus has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Enerplus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

