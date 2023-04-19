There's No Escaping Emerald Holding, Inc.'s (NYSE:EEX) Muted Earnings

Emerald Holding, Inc.'s (NYSE:EEX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 15x and even P/E's above 30x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Emerald Holding's earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Emerald Holding's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been satisfied with the complete absence of medium-term growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 4.3% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Emerald Holding is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Emerald Holding's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Emerald Holding maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

