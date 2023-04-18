There's No Escaping iPower Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IPW) Muted Revenues

iPower Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IPW) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Trade Distributors industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1x and even P/S above 3x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How iPower Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, iPower has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as iPower's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 45% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 126% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 1.4% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 5.4%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why iPower is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From iPower's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that iPower maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

