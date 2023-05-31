There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Endeavor Group Holdings' (NYSE:EDR) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Endeavor Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$573m ÷ (US$13b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Endeavor Group Holdings has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Endeavor Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Endeavor Group Holdings Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Endeavor Group Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Endeavor Group Holdings is utilizing 33% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Endeavor Group Holdings has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

