There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Antero Midstream's (NYSE:AM) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Antero Midstream's (NYSE:AM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Antero Midstream, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$618m ÷ (US$5.7b - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Antero Midstream has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Antero Midstream compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Antero Midstream .

How Are Returns Trending?

Antero Midstream has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 11% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 18,179% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Antero Midstream has decreased current liabilities to 1.7% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Antero Midstream gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 99% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Antero Midstream can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Antero Midstream (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

