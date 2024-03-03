There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Adient's (NYSE:ADNT) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Adient's (NYSE:ADNT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adient:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$446m ÷ (US$9.3b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Adient has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adient compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Adient .

The Trend Of ROCE

Adient has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 72% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Adient's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Adient has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 121% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Adient (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

