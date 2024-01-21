There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Bonterra Energy's (TSE:BNE) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bonterra Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = CA$86m ÷ (CA$955m - CA$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Bonterra Energy has an ROCE of 9.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bonterra Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bonterra Energy.

The Trend Of ROCE

Bonterra Energy's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 150% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Bonterra Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, Bonterra Energy is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

