There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Magic Software Enterprises' (NASDAQ:MGIC) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Magic Software Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$60m ÷ (US$521m - US$172m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Magic Software Enterprises has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Magic Software Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Magic Software Enterprises is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 24%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 33% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Magic Software Enterprises has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 77% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Magic Software Enterprises that we think you should be aware of.

