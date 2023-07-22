There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Valmont Industries' (NYSE:VMI) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Valmont Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$464m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$781m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Valmont Industries has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Valmont Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Valmont Industries is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Valmont Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Valmont Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Valmont Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Valmont Industries you'll probably want to know about.

