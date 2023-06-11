There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Otter Tail's (NASDAQ:OTTR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Otter Tail is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$376m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$262m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Otter Tail has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Otter Tail's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Otter Tail.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Otter Tail. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 48% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Otter Tail's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Otter Tail can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 94% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

