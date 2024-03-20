Things Look Grim For Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) After Today's Downgrade

The analysts covering Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering Focusrite provided consensus estimates of UK£155m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a considerable 13% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 54% to UK£0.14 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£182m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.29 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Focusrite's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 22% to UK£6.03.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 13% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 19% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Focusrite is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Focusrite. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Focusrite.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Focusrite analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

