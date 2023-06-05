We Think Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Aligos Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, Aligos Therapeutics had cash of US$104m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$82m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of March 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Aligos Therapeutics Growing?

We reckon the fact that Aligos Therapeutics managed to shrink its cash burn by 24% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the operating revenue growth of 134% was even better. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Aligos Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Aligos Therapeutics is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$52m, Aligos Therapeutics' US$82m in cash burn equates to about 158% of its market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Aligos Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Aligos Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Aligos Therapeutics' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aligos Therapeutics that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

