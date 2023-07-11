We Think Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Astrotech Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Astrotech last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$44m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$9.5m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had 4.6 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Astrotech's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Astrotech doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$360k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 15%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Astrotech makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Astrotech Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Astrotech shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Astrotech's cash burn of US$9.5m is about 44% of its US$22m market capitalisation. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is Astrotech's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Astrotech's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Astrotech's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for Astrotech (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

