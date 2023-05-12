We Think BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is BioLife Solutions' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, BioLife Solutions had US$57m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$22m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of March 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that BioLife Solutions will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is BioLife Solutions Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that BioLife Solutions trimmed its cash burn by 17% over the last twelve months. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 18%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For BioLife Solutions To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While BioLife Solutions seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

BioLife Solutions' cash burn of US$22m is about 2.8% of its US$789m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About BioLife Solutions' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about BioLife Solutions' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for BioLife Solutions that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

