Should You Think About Buying Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Now?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$23.65 and falling to the lows of US$16.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's current trading price of US$17.99 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Worth?

Great news for investors – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $26.77, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

