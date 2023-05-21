Should You Think About Buying ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Now?

While ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$178 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$150. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ExlService Holdings' current trading price of US$156 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ExlService Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is ExlService Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! ExlService Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $196.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, ExlService Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will ExlService Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ExlService Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EXLS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXLS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EXLS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ExlService Holdings, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

