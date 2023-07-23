Should You Think About Buying nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Now?

While nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine nVent Electric’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is nVent Electric Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – nVent Electric is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that nVent Electric’s ratio of 20.76x is below its peer average of 25.89x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electrical industry. However, given that nVent Electric’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from nVent Electric?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of nVent Electric, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since NVT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NVT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NVT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

