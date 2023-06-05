Should You Think About Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Now?

Let's talk about the popular Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$147 and falling to the lows of US$131. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Quest Diagnostics' current trading price of US$136 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Quest Diagnostics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Quest Diagnostics Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.24x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 22.51x, which means if you buy Quest Diagnostics today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Quest Diagnostics should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Quest Diagnostics’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Quest Diagnostics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Quest Diagnostics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DGX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DGX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DGX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DGX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

