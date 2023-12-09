Should You Think About Buying Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Now?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Stantec’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Stantec Worth?

According to my valuation model, Stantec seems to be fairly priced at around 6.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Stantec today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$112.07, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Stantec has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Stantec look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Stantec's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? STN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Stantec, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Stantec you should be aware of.

