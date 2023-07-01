We Think CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CorVel is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$85m ÷ (US$394m - US$168m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, CorVel has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CorVel's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating CorVel's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CorVel Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at CorVel. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Another thing to note, CorVel has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that CorVel is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 242% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing CorVel, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

