We Think Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Harbour Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$13b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Harbour Energy has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Harbour Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Harbour Energy Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Harbour Energy. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 29%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 71%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Harbour Energy thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 33% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Harbour Energy is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 34% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Harbour Energy does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Harbour Energy that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

