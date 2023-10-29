Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 28, 2023

Now I would like to turn the call over to Third Coast Chairman, President and CEO, Mr. Bart Caraway. Bart?

Bart Caraway: Thanks, Natalie. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'll begin by highlighting the company's performance for the third quarter. John will then provide a more detailed financial review, and Audrey will give a credit update. Then before we take your questions, I'll return to discuss our outlook. During the third quarter, we achieved significant progress towards our strategy of conservative loan growth, disciplined expense management and strengthening shareholder value. Total assets reached $4.22 billion during the third quarter, an increase of 6.4% over the prior quarter and 19.9% increase over the prior year period. We booked over $226 million in high-quality loans, an increase of 6.8% sequentially and 19.7% increase over the third quarter last year.

Likewise, deposits reached $3.65 billion, a 7% increase from the linked quarter and a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. In response to market conditions, we took some deliberate actions to reduce our operating expenses and other overhead costs, including the previously announced winding down of our auto-finance group as well as a 5% reduction in workforce. As a result, our full-time employee head count now stands at approximately 370, which is consistent with our numbers from the beginning of the year. We have been able to grow the bank by $443 million in that same time frame. During the quarter, we also booked a $2.6 million provision for credit losses, primarily driven by strong loan growth for the quarter, which Audrey will discuss in more detail in her prepared remarks.

These actions were necessary to position us for the fourth quarter and establish a solid foundation for 2024. Deposit rates remain highly competitive for this quarter, and we were able to increase our deposits by $238 million or 7% from the previous quarter, a notable achievement. Our success in deposit acquisition can be attributed to the deposit campaign contest held across multiple lines of business, including retail, private banking, treasury management and commercial bankers. We were able to raise deposit by an impressive $275 million within a short span of 4 months. Our bankers' unwavering focus on deposits, coupled with their commitment to building strong relationships with clients with a crucial role in achieving this feed. This approach, combined with our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service has resulted in success across all our markets.

Our insured cash suite and treasury management services have particularly proven to be innovative solutions contributing to our company's growth. As we progress, we will continue to explore new ways to deepen our relationships with existing customers and attract new ones, all while maintaining our focus on deposits and loans. Additionally, we were able to increase book value and tangible book value per share by 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively. By delivering exceptional shareholder value and increasing tangible book value per share, we have made significant progress in enhancing our balance sheet and maintaining a strong financial position in the third quarter. We believe we can continue to drive increased shareholder value and achieve sustainable success long term.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John for a more detailed financial review. John?

John McWhorter: Thank you, Bart, and good morning, everyone. We provided the detailed financial tables in yesterday's earnings release. So today, I'll provide some additional color around select balance sheet and profitability metrics for the quarter. As Bart mentioned, loans were up $226 million. Deposits were up slightly more at $239 million and total assets reached $4.22 billion on all new records for the company. Net interest margin for the quarter was down 11 basis points, slightly more than expected due primarily to higher-than-expected loan growth. Spreads on new loans tend to average less than the bank's current net interest margin. Loan growth is expected to be less in the fourth quarter, which should result in less margin pressure.

Additionally, the bank has a $100 million treasury security maturing in October, yielding 2.25%. If the proceeds were used to pay down wholesale funding, the net interest margin would improve 2 to 3 basis points. We therefore believe that for the fourth quarter, the net interest margin will be down less than 5 basis points. Noninterest expense was materially higher than expected due to several nonrecurring items, including severance expenses, broad losses and legal fees associated with those items. As previously mentioned, severance expense totaled $460,000. We reduced headcount to roughly where we started the year. And as a result, we expect fourth quarter salary and benefit expense to be less than $16 million. All other noninterest expenses were up $1.35 million in the third quarter versus the second quarter.

This increase was primarily due to the fraud losses and legal fees as previously mentioned. Even though net interest margin was down 11 basis points for the quarter, net interest income was up $1.2 million to $35.3 million due to strong loan growth. We have shown consistent growth in net interest income since going public in the fourth quarter of 2021 when our net interest income was only $24.6 million. The third quarter performance also resulted in increases in both book value per share, which reached $24.57 and tangible book value per share, which reached $23.17. This is up 11% or $2.23 from $20.94 since going public in 2021. This compares very favorably to our peers who over the same period saw an average decrease in tangible book value of 9.3%.

Also as a reminder, we use the converted method to calculate earnings per share. For the third quarter, this resulted in antidilution and therefore, the preferred shares were excluded from our diluted share count. We expect this to flip back in the fourth quarter. That completes the financial review. And at this point, I'll pass the call to Audrey for our credit quality review.

Audrey Duncan: Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Third Coast credit performance for the third quarter was again strong. Our total nonperforming assets currently stand at $16.4 million, which is 0.39% of total assets and our net charge-offs have stayed extremely low at $24,000 for the quarter. The $6.4 million increase in nonperforming loans is primarily due to the placement of a $2.3 million loan on nonaccrual and a $2 million loan that was over 90 days matured and still accruing. Both loans are well secured and no losses are anticipated. In October of 2023, the $2 million loan was renewed in its current. The remaining loans placed on nonaccrual this quarter consists of 2 relationships totaling $2 million and minimal losses are expected as those loans are worked out.

The remaining loans that are over 90 days past due at quarter end are well secured and in the process of renewal. Overall, we remain confident in our asset quality, which continues to remain strong. Provisions for credit losses totaled $2.6 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The ACL remains at the high end of the range calculated under the new CECL methodology. Consistent with our prior quarters, loan growth of $226 million continues to be well diversified from a loan category standpoint. Commercial loans were up $123.7 million, and real estate loans were up $106 million from the previous quarter. The loan portfolio mix is well balanced with commercial and industrial loans accounting for 36% of total loans and owner-occupied and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate at 15% and 16%, respectively.

Nonowner-occupied office represents 1.8% of the loan portfolio with nonowner-occupied medical office accounting for an additional 1.3% while owner occupied office and medical office totaled 2.3% of total loans. The office portfolio generally consists of Class B with some owner-occupied Class C space and is all located within our Texas footprint. Performance for the quarter is a testament to our solid business model and our commitment to prudent risk management. We are pleased to see continued loan growth across a diverse range of loan categories, which further strengthens our position in the market. At the same time, we're mindful of the potential risks that may arise from the changing economic environment. We will continue to closely monitor our credit quality and continue to be conservative in our lending practices to maintain our strong credit performance.

Overall, we are confident in our ability to navigate the current economic landscape and stay committed to delivering conservative loan growth. With that, I'll turn the call back to Bart. Bart?

Bart Caraway: Thanks, Audrey. As we move into the fourth quarter and end of the year, we are confident in our goal to achieve operating leverage, which will translate into increased shareholder value. We will maintain an active focus on managing expenses by carefully analyzing our budget and identifying areas where we can reduce costs without sacrificing customer quality or operational efficiencies. At the same time, we will continue to invest in key areas of our business that are critical to our future growth. Our commitment to full wallet relationship banking remains a top priority. We will continue to leverage our treasury management and other services, deepen existing customer relationships and attract new ones. In addition, our innovative custom digital solutions, such as Banking as a Service and embedded finance platforms will play a larger role in 2024.

We have successfully transitioned from the proof-of-concept stage to fully operational with wide partnerships. Our bankers and branches are strategically located in Texas' best markets, providing access to some of the highest quality deals available, allowing us to remain conservative in our deal approach and choose the most promising opportunities. Looking ahead, we will remain optimistic about our ability to continue to grow our business. We will continue to prioritize asset quality and make prudent and proactive decisions relative to the current economic environment, our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders, and we are confident that our growth strategy will enable us to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I would now like to turn the call back over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer session. Operator?

