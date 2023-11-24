Thomas Vo Spends US$114k On Nutex Health Stock

Investors who take an interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Thomas Vo, recently paid US$0.23 per share to buy US$114k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Nutex Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman of the Board & CEO Thomas Vo was not their only acquisition of Nutex Health shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$0.58 per share in a US$524k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.23). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Nutex Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$0.37. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Nutex Health insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$68m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Nutex Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Nutex Health. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Nutex Health.

