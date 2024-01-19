On January 18, 2024, W. Woelfer, SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Thor Industries Inc (THO), sold 3,334 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Thor Industries Inc is a prominent player in the recreational vehicle (RV) market, manufacturing a variety of RVs, from motorhomes to travel trailers and fifth wheels. The company's brands include Airstream, Heartland RV, Jayco, and others, catering to a diverse range of customers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 3,334 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Thor Industries Inc shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 0 buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 2 insider sales during the same period, indicating a trend of insider selling.

Thor Industries Inc COO W. Woelfer Sells 3,334 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Thor Industries Inc were trading at $112.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.036 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 20.93, surpassing both the industry median of 17.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $112.5 and a GF Value of $82.80, Thor Industries Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.36. This indicates that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

