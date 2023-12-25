Those who invested in Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) three years ago are up 190%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. In fact, the share price is up a full 190% compared to three years ago. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Bonterra Energy became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

TSX:BNE Earnings Per Share Growth December 25th 2023

A Different Perspective

Investors in Bonterra Energy had a tough year, with a total loss of 24%, against a market gain of about 7.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Before spending more time on Bonterra Energy it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

