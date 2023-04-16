Those who invested in D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) five years ago are up 41%

It hasn't been the best quarter for D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 26%, which is better than the market return of 22%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that D4t4 Solutions only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years D4t4 Solutions saw its revenue grow at 5.2% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 5%, per year over 5 years. The business could be one worth watching but we generally prefer faster revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, D4t4 Solutions' TSR for the last 5 years was 41%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

D4t4 Solutions shareholders are down 9.5% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 1.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand D4t4 Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with D4t4 Solutions .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

