Those who invested in Dover (NYSE:DOV) five years ago are up 136%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) share price has soared 117% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 10% in thirty days. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 5.6% in the last thirty days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Dover managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.1% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 17% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Dover, it has a TSR of 136% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Dover shareholders are up 16% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 19% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dover better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Dover is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

