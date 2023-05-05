Those who invested in Fairfax India Holdings (TSE:FIH.U) three years ago are up 62%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSE:FIH.U), which is up 62%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 43% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 9.6% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years of share price growth, Fairfax India Holdings actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 26% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at 26% per year). The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Fairfax India Holdings' share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fairfax India Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.6% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

