Those who invested in Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) five years ago are up 80%

While Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 19% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 80% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Halozyme Therapeutics moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Halozyme Therapeutics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Halozyme Therapeutics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Halozyme Therapeutics shareholders lost 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Halozyme Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Halozyme Therapeutics has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

We will like Halozyme Therapeutics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

