Those who invested in Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) five years ago are up 259%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 259% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 1.2%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Manhattan Associates achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.4% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 29% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 78.49.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Manhattan Associates has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Manhattan Associates shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 25% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 29% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Manhattan Associates better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Manhattan Associates , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

