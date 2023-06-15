Those who invested in PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) a year ago are up 62%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) share price is up 62% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 17% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! PowerSchool Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because PowerSchool Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

PowerSchool Holdings grew its revenue by 8.6% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 62%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

PowerSchool Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think PowerSchool Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that PowerSchool Holdings shareholders have gained 62% over the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 4.7%. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with PowerSchool Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

