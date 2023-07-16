ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shareholders have earned a 31% return over the last year

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 31%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that ThredUp didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year ThredUp saw its revenue grow by 8.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 31% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think ThredUp will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

ThredUp shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 31% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 16% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ThredUp better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with ThredUp .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

