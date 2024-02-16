Three dead as bus carrying B2Gold employees attacked in Mali

Feb 16 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp on Thursday said that three of its employees died after sustaining injuries in an attack on an employee transport convoy in Mali.

A bus transporting B2Gold employees from the Fekola Mine to Bamako was attacked approximately 75 kilometres west of Bamako, the Canadian miner said.

Mining and processing activities at the Fekola mine have not been impacted by the incident, B2Gold said, adding that it is working with the Malian government to understand further details of the attack.

Initial reports indicate several other employees travelling on the bus were wounded, all of whom have been transported to a local hospital, the company said.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)