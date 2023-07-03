Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) shareholders have endured a 30% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 30% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Tidewater Renewables saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Tidewater Renewables' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While Tidewater Renewables shareholders are down 30% for the year, the market itself is up 7.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 1.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Tidewater Renewables .

Tidewater Renewables is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

